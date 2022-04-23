MP: Man posing as doctor caught while examining patients at govt hospital in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Apr 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor and examining patients at a government-run medical college and hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Saturday.

Sani Chakraborty was wearing a white coat and examining patients outside the orthopaedic ward of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital, Garha police station in-charge Rakesh Tiwari said.

A security guard suspected something amiss and asked the accused for his identity card, which he failed to furnish, he said.

The hospital authorities were informed, following which a complaint was lodged and the accused was handed over to the police on Friday, the official said.

A case under section 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he said.

In another incident, the police are investigating the matter of one Sonu Choudhary (21) against whom the hospital administration has lodged the complaint of illegally demanding money from the family members of patients, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU ARU

