MP: Man Who Urinated On Tribal Man Arrested, NSA Slapped

The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday (July 5) arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. A case was reportedly registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the video that went viral, Shukla, an alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was seen smoking and urinating on another person sitting. Following which, netizens demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Additionally, the National Security Act has also been slapped against the accused.

“We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle.

MP CM Chouhan takes cognizance

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday (July 4) evening said, "A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice...I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act."

During a media interaction where MP CM was asked if the accused is a worker of the BJP, as some have claimed, Chouhan responded, "Criminals have no caste, religion, or party. Criminals are simply criminals. He won't be protected.

Singh said that the government will ensure "sternest possible punishment for the accused to make an example of him.”

Home Minister for Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra echoed similar sentiments. "Whoever commits mistake will be punished, regardless of which party he belongs to."

Ex MP CM demands ‘halt’ on atrocities

The act was denounced by former MP CM Kamal Nath, who also demanded a halt to atrocities committed against "tribals in Madhya Pradesh."

“A video of the brutality of urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has come to the fore. There is no place in a civilized society for such a heinous and fallen act with the youth of the tribal society. It is alleged that the person urinating is said to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Kamal Nath tweeted.

“Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame. I demand from the Chief Minister that strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and the atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be ended,” Nath added.