MP: Man, Woman Tied To Tree, Thrashed By Her Husband

A man and a woman were tied to a tree and allegedly beaten up by her husband after he spotted them together in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place in Khanauta village on Saturday, surfaced on social media and the police later registered a case against the woman's husband and another person.

The video purportedly showed a large number of people watching the man and the woman tied to a tree.

Suthalia police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi said they received information that the two were held captive in Khanauta village.

When the police enquired, it was found that the woman's husband and other family members were allegedly involved in beating her and the man with whom they saw her, the official said.

Later, the police registered a case against the woman's husband and one another person under Indian Penal Code Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (use of criminal force intending to dishonour a person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions, he said.

No one has been arrested so far, he added.

