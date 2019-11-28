The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MP: Medical College Students Protest Against Assault On Professor

General News

Hundreds of medical students of the Chirayu Medical College protest against the assault on their college professor by a student and his family.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Hundreds of medical students of the Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh took to the streets to protest against the alleged assault on one of their college professors by a student and his family members. The third year medical student was allegedly asked to do sit-ups by the professor on account of misbehavior. Following this, soon the student called his father who is the Jabalpur Court Magistrate along with a few policemen who created ruckus in the college campus and aso assaulted the college professor in a show of power. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG