MP: Medical College Students Protest Against Assault On Professor

Hundreds of medical students of the Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh took to the streets to protest against the alleged assault on one of their college professors by a student and his family members. The third year medical student was allegedly asked to do sit-ups by the professor on account of misbehavior. Following this, soon the student called his father who is the Jabalpur Court Magistrate along with a few policemen who created ruckus in the college campus and aso assaulted the college professor in a show of power.