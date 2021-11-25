MP Min Bisahulal Singh Says 'equality Will Only Be When Upper-caste Women Aren't Confined'

While talking about the rights of women, Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh said on Wednesday that women of the upper castes and influential households are restricted to the four walls of their homes and are not allowed to come out as often. He said that if people want social equality, then these women need to be pulled out of their homes.

Speaking as chief guest at an event organised by Sarvajan Sukhay Social Organization, the minister said that the influential people do not allow womenfolk to have social equality. He said, "Influential people do not let their womenfolk have social equality. They keep women confined to their homes. If you have to bring equality, then you have to pull upper-caste women out of their homes." He has also passed controversial remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP within 24 hours.

Earlier in October, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar made a remark that a lot of modern women want to remain single and even if they do get married, they do not want to give birth to children. He said, “I am sorry to say this. A lot of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don’t want to give birth, they want surrogacy. So, there is a paradigm shift in our thinking which is not good.” The Health Minister was addressing on the occasion of World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS).

(With ANI inputs)

