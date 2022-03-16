MP minister: 2 Bhopal residents under lens for 'aiding' terror outfit members

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police are interrogating two local residents who were allegedly providing funding and other assistance to four suspected members of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) currently in custody, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

The four men allegedly linked to JMB were arrested from Bhopal recently.

“Two locals who were providing funding and other assistance to the arrested suspects are being interrogated,” Mishra told reporters.

The minister, however, did not reveal the duo's identity and other details.

He said the JMB members arrested in Bhopal have links to Kolkata and a team of the MP police was on its way to the West Bengal capital for further investigation.

The MP Home Minister said in addition to Jihadi literature and electronic devices, a video on making petrol bomb was also found in possession of the suspects.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh police had decided to constitute a special investigation team to probe the case.

The four, identified by the police as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram, were nabbed from the state capital, the minister had said earlier.

Police sources on Sunday had said the arrests were made from two different spots in Bhopal.

The JMB was banned in India in 2019 after its involvement in the 2018 bomb blast at Bodh Gaya in Bihar came to light. PTI MAS RSY RSY

