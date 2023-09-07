MP: Morena Locals Seek NSA Action On BJP Leader's Son For Indecent Remarks Against Women

The Brahmin community people came on the road in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district and shouted slogans over indecent remarks against women made by the son of a BJP leader Ramlakhan Singh Dhakad. Along with this, they demanded action against the accused for making indecent remarks against the women of Brahmin society.

The reason behind this the protest was the indecent comments made against women of the Brahmin community by Dhakad on social media.

The Brahmin community has been demanding action under the NSA against Dhakad, and say that his house should be destroyed using a bulldozer.

Another controversy in Madhya Pradesh

A clip of a man urinating on a labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district had stirred up controversy last month. The individual who was being urinated on was a resident of Sidhi and worked as a labourer.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had then condemned the video and the culprit was charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)