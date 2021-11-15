MP: Muslim Women Welcome PM Modi With 'Thank You' Placards For Abolishing Triple Talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday captured some delightful moments as a huge crowd of women donning Burka queued up on the roads to cheer for the Prime Minister’s convoy. The huge mob of Muslim women had gathered on the streets of Bhopal to hail the incumbent Prime Minister for acknowledging their oppression and understanding their woes. They expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi for abolishing the Triple Talaq.

Muslim women thank PM Modi in Bhopal for abolishing Triple Talaq

Reportedly, hundreds of women from the Muslim community gathered in Bhopal to extend their support to the Prime Minister. Women dressed in black burka were seen carrying posters and placards of PM Modi that said ‘Thank you, Modi Ji, for abolishing Triple Talaq by bringing a new legislation against it.’



The moment of appreciation for the Prime Minister was captured on video by the people, and in one such video, women in massive numbers gathered on one side of the road just to have a look at the visiting PM. The video also showed that as the Prime Minister's convoy arrived, flowers were showered at his car, people could also be heard raising slogans hailing the Prime Minister. PM Modi waved to the large group of women and smiled at them, acknowledging their gesture of support. The streets of Bhopal were decked up with the national flag and the flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A large number of Muslim Women came to welcome PM @narendramodi ji in Bhopal.#जनजातीय_गौरव_दिवस pic.twitter.com/qdcf9wAvEb — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) November 15, 2021

The NDA government had abolished the instant Triple Talaq (divorce) practice by enforcing the Triple Talaq Law in August 2019, which qualified the ‘instant divorce’ by Muslim men to their wives as a criminal offence.

PM Modi’s Bhopal visit

The event took place on Monday as PM Modi visited Madhya Pradesh’s capital to inaugurate the newly renovated Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. He also addressed the tribal community on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and announced that the centre will celebrate the day as, “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas”.

#LIVE | Rani Kamalapati Railway station's modern amenities and connectivity to Bhopal metro and bus service is in line with the vision of ease of living for our citizens: PM Modi at the launch of the revamped railway station in Bhopal



Tune in to watch https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/1yNWwy1w5M — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2021

While inaugurating India’s first ISO certified railway station, which is also the first station working on the Public-Private Partnership model, he said, “Today the country's first ISO certified as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station has been inaugurated. The country's first PPP model based railway station has been dedicated to the nation. The facilities which were once available in the airport are now available in the railway station.”

During his visit, he also launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community, including the Ration Aapke Gram scheme during the Mahasammelan.



Image: ANI/ Twitter