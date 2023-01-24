MP: NCB Arrests Three With Opium And Poppy Husks Worth Rs 55 Lakh In Mandsaur

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials arrested three people, including a dhaba owner, and seized opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh from them in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

He said NCB raided a dhaba (roadside eatery) on the Neemuch-Mandsaur national highway and seized 10.286 kg of opium and 7.220 kg of poppy husks.

Indore unit NCB official Brijendra Chaudhary also said the dhaba was prima facie used as a front to carry out illegal activity.

Another official told PTI the seized contraband costs around Rs 55 lakh (in the grey market).

The government gives a license to farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch and some other districts in the country for opium farming, officials said, adding the stuff was used in preparing medicines.

