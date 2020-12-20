'MP New Storehouse Of Grain,' Says Chouhan After State Govt Buys 1.29 Cr Mt Wheat On MSP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state had surpassed Punjab to become a 'storehouse of grain' after the government purchased 1 crore 29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from farmers on minimum support price (MSP).

While launching the Welspun Group's state of the art construction services at Jamuniya village in Raisen, the Chief Minister said, "Our government is committed to using every drop of Narmada water. Madhya Pradesh today is a storehouse of grain. We bought one crore 29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from farmers on minimum support price (MSP) and became number one leaving Punjab behind."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh where he had given assurance to the farmers over MSP. "I assure every farmer of the country that like how MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given in the same way. MSP will not be stopped, nor will it end," PM Modi said.

Last month, the centre had released official figures where it revealed that Paddy procurement has registered a record increase of 19.92 per cent under the Kharif Marketing Season under the existing MSP Schemes, even with the incoming of the new Farm Laws. The Centre has categorically said that it is ready to give a written assurance on the MSP to the agitating farmer unions.

Meanwhile, addressing the event in Raisen Shivraj Singh Chouhan also revealed that Madhya Pradesh had risen up in the ease of doing business ranking list released by the government of India and the World Bank. "The government has made tireless efforts for industrial investment in the state, which is increasing employment opportunities in the state. Madhya Pradesh has jumped three places in the last year in the ease of doing business ranking in the list released by the government of India and World Bank," he said.

