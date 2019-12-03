Nishikant Dubey Urges Govt To Ban Social Media Following Online Abuse For GDP Remark

Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey demanded a complete ban on social media. This comes after he faced criticism from netizens over his remarks on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Monday. Claiming that his father and mother were also being abused online, he urged the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to initiate requisite action as the custodian of the House to prevent such “activities” in social media, electronic media or print media.

Nishikant Dubey said, "I urge the government through you (Speaker) that a law should be made to ban social media."

Read: Watch: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Makes A Revelation

Reference to views of Simon Kuznets

Dubey stated that the rules of the Lok Sabha were framed at a time when social media did not exist. He elaborated that the rules provided every MP an opportunity to put forth his point without any fear and partiality. The BJP MP clarified that he had referred to the views of Simon Kuznets, who presented the original formulation of the GDP to the US Congress. According to him, Kuznets himself accepted in 1934 that he was not happy with the GDP. Furthermore, he pointed out that a committee formed by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, comprising members such as Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had also echoed the views of Kuznets. Maintaining that he had made his arguments with proper proof such as the Overseas Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED) report, Dubey complained that he was abused by the media even then.

Read: Now, BJP MP Dismisses Relevance Of GDP Entirely, Says 'It's Not Ramayana & Mahabharata'

'GDP is neither Ramayana nor Mahabharata'

A controversy erupted over Dubey’s remarks as it coincided with a slump in the GDP figures in the second quarter. He contended that GDP was not important for the country. Claiming that GDP was started by the United States of America, he predicted that GDP would not be used in the future.

Read: Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda Condemns BJP's Nishikant Dubey On GDP Remark

"Before 1934 there was no GDP in India. Before 1919 there was no GDP in the entire world. So why are we talking about GDP? GDP is neither Ramayana nor Mahabharata, GDP will not be useful in future", the Lok Sabha MP said.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Rebukes Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve