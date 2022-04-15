MP PFI Chief Denies Role In Khargone Violence; 'If Police Has Proof, They Should Share It'

Popular Front of India (PFI) Madhya Pradesh President Karim on Friday denied the involvement of the outfit in the communal violence incident that took place in Khargone. He claimed that the PFI is being targeted because the organisation has announced that it will provide help to Muslims whose houses have been demolished for alleged stone-pelting.

"If the government or administration says PFI has been involved in the violence then they should provide some evidence. They are targeting us because our general secretary Anis Ahmed announced that we will provide Muslims with legal help," Karim said.

He further added, "If the police have evidence they should share it...No guilty should be spared." On Centre's reported decision to ban PFI, Karim said that talks like this had been made earlier but when the matter goes to court they (Centre) doesn't have any evidence."

Earlier on Thursday, the newly-appointed Khargone Superintendent of Police told the media that the involvement of the PFI and the funding of the communal violence will be investigated as he informed that over 140 people have been apprehended in the connection while more than 30 criminal cases have been registered.

He further informed that a curfew continues to remain imposed in the area while only women were allowed to step out for purchasing essential commodities for two hours in the morning and then in the evening.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

Centre likely to ban Popular Front of India: sources

Sources told Republic TV that the Union government is likely to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) as early as next week. Formed in 2006, this outfit has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front - Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. As per sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ample amount of evidence paving for this outfit to be outlawed.