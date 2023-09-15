MP: PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Development Projects Worth Over Rs 50,700 Cr In Bina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 50,700 crores including the petrochemical complex at Bina refinery and 10 new industrial projects across the state. On his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed warm-heartedly by the people of Bina.

This comes ahead of the crucial polls that are due in MP this year-end. As per an official, the new projects in the state will be providing a major stimulus to industrial development in the state. The state-of-the-art Bina refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, will produce about 1,200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, vital components for various sectors like textiles, packaging and pharma among others.

These projects will significantly reduce the country's import dependence and be a step towards fulfilling the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the official stated.

The grand project shall also generate employment opportunities and spur the development of of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

PM modi inspects 'Petrochemical Complex'

During his visit, PM Modi also inspected the model of the 'Petrochemical Complex' at Bina Refinery.