MP: PM Modi Welcomes Cheetahs At Kuno National Park; 'Boost To India's Wildlife Diversity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 19, welcomed the new batch of 12 Cheetahs that arrived in Madya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa on February 18.

After the first batch of eight Cheetahs was brought to the Kuno National Park from Namibia in September 2022, 12 more of these fastest land animals have been added to India's Wildlife Sanctuary. They were released into the quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district.

PM Modi quoted a tweet by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the arrival of big cats, and said, "India's wildlife diversity receives a boost with this development."

India's wildlife diversity receives a boost with this development.

The Environment Minister in his tweet, wrote, "Welcome, Project Cheetah, launched under PM Shri @narendramodi ji's leadership, reached another milestone today in Kuno National Park. Released 12 cheetahs in the presence of MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri @nstomar."

Released 12 cheetahs in the presence of MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri @nstomar.

Number of Cheetahs increases to 20

The new batch of 12 Cheetahs, seven male and five female, were brought to the Gwalior air base at 10 am on February 18 after making an 8,000 kilometre transcontinental journey from Johannesburg on an Indian Air Force C-17 GlobeMaster aircraft. They were ferried to the Kuno National Park in Mi17 helicopters at noon.

After the arrival of a new batch, the total number of Cheetahs in MP's national park has increased to 20 as three male and five female Cheetahs were already hunting enclosures at the park before their full release into the wild.

According to sources, a delegation from South Africa visited Kuno National Park early last year to see the arrangements and resources that support the housing of the world's fastest land mammal. The arrival of Cheetahs in India is a part of the Central government's ambitious programme 'Project Cheetah' to reintroduce the mammals in the country's soil decades after they became extinct.