MP Police Arrests 2 Youths For Theft, Makes Handcuffed Accused Walk Barefoot To Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jabalpur on Monday arrested two youths for theft. However, after arrest one of the accused who was made to walk barefoot had tested positive for Covid-19. Controversy erupted as the police officers were seen in PPE kits while the youths were made to walk barefoot to the jail. According to the police, the reason behind making them walk was because the vehicle had broken down midway.

The court had sent orders for testing of both the accused of Covid-19.

“The court ordered for the Covid test of the accused. We got their Covid test done from the Jabalpur District Hospital and one of the accused tested positive for Covid-19. Our vehicle broke down hence we had to take them to jail on foot,” added a GRP official.

On being asked why an ambulance was not called the official replied that calling an ambulance falls under the department of senior GRP officials.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh is facing a tough challenge as Covid-19 cases are on a steady rise. The state recorded 6,489 new Covid positive cases on Monday taking active cases tally to 35,316. The total number of cases was 3,44,634 till Monday. The government had imposed a night curfew in Jabalpur two days ago.

Earlier this month night curfew, weekend lockdown, and a complete lockdown were already imposed in several other districts of the state. The capital city of Bhopal is currently under ‘corona curfew’ till April 19.

(inputs from ANI)