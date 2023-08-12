MP Police Files FIR Against Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath On BJP's Complaint

Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation of ‘50 per cent commission’ on the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has sparked a massive controversy in the State, as the Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a BJP leader against Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had filed complaints against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders on Saturday, alleging that they are trying to malign the State Government's image by spreading false news. Following the complaint from the BJP leader, the Sanyogitaganj police have filed a case under Sections 420 and 469 of the IPC and initiated an inquiry.

The BJP leaders accused Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath of playing dirty politics by making false allegations against the ruling party based on a forged letter. As per sources, the Crime Branch in Bhopal has also received the complaint against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang and other BJP MLAs. It is being said that an investigation has been initiated on the complaints received by the BJP leaders. Further legal action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Inquiry has been initiated into the matter, says police source

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) to make allegations against the BJP-led Government in Madhya Pradesh, sharing a published report. She wrote, “The Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that payments are received only after paying 50% commission in the State.”

She added, “The corrupt BJP Government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the Government with 40% commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP Government with 50% commission from power.”

Later, quoting Priyanka Gandhi’s post, Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote in Hindi, saying, “Respected Priyanka ji, you have exposed in front of the world, the demon of corruption spread in Madhya Pradesh and made it clear, how people in Madhya Pradesh have become victims of commission and loot of the ruling party.”

CM Shivraj ordered a probe, allegations found fake: Reports

On the other hand, following Gandhi’s post on social media, the BJP leaders came all guns blazing against her and other Congress party leaders, alleging that the Congress is trying to spread fake news about the BJP Government.

State BJP President VD Sharma had called the letter a forged one and warned Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath of strong action. He said, “Mr Bantadhar and ‘Corruption Nath’ are so hungry for power that they have unsuccessfully tried to malign the image of Madhya Pradesh in a false letter. After her brother cheated public by lying, now Priyanka is spreading lies. BJP will take legal action against this act of Congress leaders.”

मिस्टर बंटाधार और करप्शननाथ को सत्ता की इतनी भूख है कि उन्होंने झूठे पत्र के आधार पर मध्य प्रदेश की छवि खराब का करने का असफल प्रयास किया है।



पहले उनके भाई ने झूठ बोलकर जनता को ठगा, अब प्रियंका झूठ परोस रही हैं।



कांग्रेस नेताओं के इस कृत्य के खिलाफ भाजपा कानूनी कार्रवाई करेगी। pic.twitter.com/JfUjB6KDws — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) August 12, 2023

Reports suggest that following the allegations by the Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe into the claims by the Intelligence Department. During the inquiry, it was found that the man mentioned in the letter does not even exist and the address of the organisation mentioned in the letter is also found to be false.

Now, an FIR has been registered at Indore's police station and further investigation is being carried out in the case.