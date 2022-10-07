Last Updated:

WATCH | MP Police Teaches Lesson To Miscreants Blowing Trumpets Into Passerby's Ears In Unique Way

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police officials on Thursday uniquely dealt with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passerby's ears. Watch video.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Jabalpur

Image: Twitter@ANI


In a bid to teach a lesson to miscreants, Madhya Pradesh police officials have come up with a unique way to deal with them.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh police in Jabalpur district uniquely dealt with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passerby's ears. 

Speaking to the media, a senior police official said, "Instructions are to take action against notorious elements and people who disturb others by blowing trumpets."

The police official further mentioned that post exhortation, they seized the offenders' trumpets. 

Watch the video below:

In the video, two miscreants can be seen blowing trumpets into each other's ears as ordered by a Jabalpur police official. They were later punished by the officials for their misconduct. Later, in the video, a police officer can also be seen blowing the trumpet into the ears of miscreants. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan announces ban on hookah lounges, warns of strict action

However, the miscreants were later released by the officials post the punishment given by Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur police officials.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Wild elephants trample man trying to protect his crops to death in Mandla
READ | Madhya Pradesh: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results
READ | Madhya Pradesh: FIR ordered against Instagram user over dance video shot at temple
READ | Madhya Pradesh CM visits Ujjain, offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple
First Published:
COMMENT