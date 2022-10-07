In a bid to teach a lesson to miscreants, Madhya Pradesh police officials have come up with a unique way to deal with them.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh police in Jabalpur district uniquely dealt with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passerby's ears.

Speaking to the media, a senior police official said, "Instructions are to take action against notorious elements and people who disturb others by blowing trumpets."

The police official further mentioned that post exhortation, they seized the offenders' trumpets.

In the video, two miscreants can be seen blowing trumpets into each other's ears as ordered by a Jabalpur police official. They were later punished by the officials for their misconduct. Later, in the video, a police officer can also be seen blowing the trumpet into the ears of miscreants.

However, the miscreants were later released by the officials post the punishment given by Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur police officials.