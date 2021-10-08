MP: Power company official caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Tikamgarh

Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) An executive engineer posted with a state-run power company was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for settling a case of electricity theft in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town on Friday, a senior official from Lokayukta police said.

Akhilesh Prasad Trivedi (61), an executive engineer with Madhya Pradesh Poorva Ksehtra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd, had demanded Rs 50,000 in cheque and Rs 50,000 cash from a customer for settling a case of electricity theft against him, Sagar Lokayukta SP Rameshwar Yadav said.

Based on a tip-off, Lokayukta officials caught Trivedi while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at his rented accommodation at Subhash Colony in Tikamgarh town, he said.

The Lokayukta police are probing the case further, the official added. PTI MAS ARU ARU

