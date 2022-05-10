Last Updated:

MP: Power Cut Creates Confusion, Bride And Groom Exchanged During Wedding In Ujjain

Recently, a bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Aslana village where a power cut created a big confusion in two sisters' marriage.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image


There have been numerous events of load shedding or forced power cuts in districts of Madhya Pradesh that have troubled the common people. Recently, a bizarre incident has been reported from Ujjain where the bride and the groom got exchanged in the dark during their wedding ceremony after the power cut, resulting in a lot of confusion.

Brides exchanged in Aslana village due to power failure

A bizarre incident has been reported from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A power cut led to the confusion in the marriage of two sisters in the Aslana village of Ujjain. The two brides got exchanged in the dark after there was a power failure during their wedding ritual.

The incident was brought to light by Ramesh, who is the bride's father. Talking to ANI, Ramesh revealed that two of his daughters' marriage was fixed on the same date. During the nuptials on May 5, there was a power failure, and co-incidentally both the brides were wearing the same bridal outfits which caused confusion resulting in a 'bride-groom' exchange.

However, as soon as the power was restored, the mistake was rectified and the wedding rituals were carried out with the bride of the same groom with whom the relationship was fixed originally. Luckily the marriage finally happened with the right match. The incident is going viral on the internet and has become a topic of discussion.

Here take a look at ANI's tweet-

Image: ANI

