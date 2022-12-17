MP: President Murmu, PM Modi To Take Part In Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention In Indore Next Month

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, the annual gathering of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), scheduled to be held next month at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

This was informed during a meeting held in Bhopal to review the preparedness for hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as well as the state's Global Investors Summit in Indore next month.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and provides a platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians.

During the review meeting, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that these two programmes will be important for the branding of Madhya Pradesh.

In a presentation made during the meeting, officials said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is scheduled to be held between January 8 and 10, and PM Modi will attend it on the second day of the programme.

On January 10, president Murmu will present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award.

The theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is 'NRI: Reliable Partners for India's Progress during Amrit Mahotsav', while the theme of the exhibition will be 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence – Contribution of non-residents in Indian Freedom Struggle', officials said.

The chief guest of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event will be Guyana President Mohammed Irfan Ali. The guest of honour will be Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of the Australian House of Representatives, it was told during the meeting.

The officials said that about 2,500 representatives of various organisations and industries from various countries will attend the Global Investors Summit scheduled on January 11 and 12.