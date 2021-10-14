BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista on Thursday spoke about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting pertaining to the issues faced by the Gorkha community. The Darjeeling MP informed that the talks held between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), MPs and MLAs representing the Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars region, alliance partners of the BJP, and representatives of the West Bengal government, were "fruitful." Bista added that representatives of Gorkhas put forth their issues and demands.

"The Gorkhas have two issues. They want a stable political solution for the Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars region of West Bengal and the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub-tribes in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. Historically, the proof and documents indicate that Gorkhas were STs till 1941 and were known as hill tribes across the country," said Raju Bista

"They were ST even when the constituent assembly was formed. The discussions were based on historical facts. The Home Minister listened to all parties patiently," Bista added

The BJP MP added that the next talks regarding the issue will be held after the Diwali celebrations in November. In addition, The Darjeeling MP said that the MHA will also listen to the West Bengal government's senior officials, following which a decision will be taken. The Union Home Ministry, too, had informed that the Centre is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to Gorkhas and the north Bengal region.

MHA meeting on issues faced by the Gorkha community

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting with all parties concerned with issues pertaining to the Gorkha community. The meeting was called to discuss solutions for the issues, including the century-old demand for a separate state for Gorkha within the Indian federal system.

The meeting was held in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs and was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. In addition, public representatives including Darjeeling district BJP MP Raju Bista along with regional coalition partners in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts from northern West Bengal took part in the meeting.