MP Ranjan Gogoi Clears Misconceptions Over Rafale Judgement; Reveals He Isn't The Author

Speaking exclusively to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday cleared the 'misconceptions' prevailing over the judiciary in the media. Ex-CJI Gogoi highlighted that the judgment of the Court, particularly the Supreme Court, is not much of the bench, much less that of the judge presiding over the case.

"The judgment or the order is that of the Supreme Court of India," Gogoi said. Taking the example of the Rafale deal, he added, "Rafale was a three judge-bench judgment. Review judgment, which is the main controversial judgment that dealt with also the contempt allegation against Rahul Gandhi is not authored by me. How is it my judgment?"

Rafale judgment

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on November 14, 2019, had dismissed petitions seeking a review of the December 14, 2018 judgement upholding the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul delivered the main judgment he co-authored with Rajan Gogoi, which read, “The endeavour of the petitioners was to construe themselves as an appellate authority to determine each aspect of the Rafale purchase… We cannot lose sight of the fact that we are dealing with a contract for aircraft pending before different governments for quite some time. The necessity for those aircraft has never been in dispute. This court did not consider it appropriate to embark on a roving and fishing enquiry.” It added," The issues of registering an FIR and a consequent probe by the CBI were decided on merits by the court in the last judgment."

Justice KM Joseph, the third judge on the Bench, agreed with the conclusions arrived in the main opinion of the Bench but suggested that the CBI should take prior sanction and register an FIR in case it found any material in the former Ministers' complaint.

The review petitioners, who include former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, had alleged that the government concealed crucial facts and misled the apex court into giving a favourable verdict.