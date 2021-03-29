MP Rape Victim Tied Up, Beaten & Paraded With Along With Accused

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a youth on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh. This incident took place in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of the state where a 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl. After this, at least five villagers paraded both the accused and the victim in public by tying them with ropes, said police.

All five villagers and the man accused of rape have been arrested, informed the police. A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten, and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” went viral on social media.

Two cases registered

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said, “One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her."

The rape accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, whereas the villagers have been booked under sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC, the officer informed.

