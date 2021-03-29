Last Updated:

MP Rape Victim Tied Up, Beaten & Paraded With Along With Accused

After a 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, at least five villagers paraded both the accused and the rape victim in public by tied them up.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Representative Image

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a youth on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh. This incident took place in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of the state where a 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl. After this, at least five villagers paraded both the accused and the victim in public by tying them with ropes, said police. 

READ | Prakash Javadekar slams Congress over rise in rape cases in Rajasthan

All five villagers and the man accused of rape have been arrested, informed the police. A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten, and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” went viral on social media. 

READ | Bahrain police threatened detained children with rape, electric shocks: Rights Group

Two cases registered 

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said, “One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her."

READ | 11 organizations demand halt to attacks and rape in Tigray

The rape accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, whereas the villagers have been booked under sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC, the officer informed. 

READ | 3 men sent to 20 years in jail in UP for gang-rape of 15-year-old girl

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: Representative Image)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT