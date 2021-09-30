MP Receives 'normal' Rainfall During June-Sep; Excess Showers In 11 Districts

Madhya Pradesh has received a little more than its average quota of rainfall as the monsoon season of 2021 officially ends, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The four-month-long rainfall season lasts from June to September.

The state has received 945.2 mm, as against the normal rainfall of 940.6 mm rainfall, so far (till Thursday morning) from June 1, GD Mishra, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI.

He said Sheopur district received 100 per cent more rainfall than its average, while Guna and Shivpuri districts recorded 84 per cent and 62 per cent more than their average rainfall, respectively.

These three districts in North Madhya Pradesh received bountiful showers during the monsoon. North MP, particularly Gwalior and Chambal divisions, were ravaged by floods last month.

In all, 11 districts in MP received excess showers, while nine districts remained rain deficient, the senior meteorologist said.

He said Damoh district in the Bundelkhand region of MP recorded 38 per cent drop in average rainfall - the lowest for any district. Against an average of 1046.3 mm, it has received only 644.8 mm showers.

Mishra said 31 districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, have received normal rainfall.

He said 15 per cent less rainfall in East MP has been made up by 15 per cent excess showers in the western region of the state.

The IMD has divided MP into two parts – East with 20 districts and West with 31 districts. Madhya Pradesh has 52 districts, but Tikamgarh district has not been added in any of the two parts.

The monsoon hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its scheduled date of arrival.

In June, the state received copious showers, but July, a month which usually witnesses hectic rain activity, saw a dry spell, Mishra said.

