MP Records 108 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 699

Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,52,558 on Thursday after the detection of 108 new cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,764, he said.

The state's coronavirus positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 1.8 per cent, he said.

The patient recovery count increased by 107 to touch 10,41,095, leaving the state with 699 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,906 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 2,98,26,717, he added.

A government release said 12,80,69,493 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 51,946 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,558, new cases 108, death toll 10,764, recoveries 10,41,095, active cases 699; total tests 2,98,26,717.