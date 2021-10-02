MP records 11 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,542 on Friday with the addition of 11 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,522, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,896, leaving the state with 124 active cases, he said.

With 56,965 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,86,10,813, the official added.

An official release said so far 6,37,75,421 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 1,35,607 on Friday.

