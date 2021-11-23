MP Records 12 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 90

With an addition of 12 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,052 on Tuesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll increased by one to reach 10,527, the official said.

The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,435 after 12 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

There are now 90 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh.

With 53,493 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,14,70,618, he said.

According to an official release, a total of 8,12,79,730 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,93,888 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,052, new cases 12, death toll 10,527, recoveries 7,82,435, active cases 90, total tests 2,14,70,618.

