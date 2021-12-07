MP Records 16 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 16 more coronavirus infections which raised its caseload to 7,93,274.

With one patient succumbing since Monday evening, the death toll increased to 10,529, officials said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,606 after 13 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

MP now has 139 active coronavirus cases.

With 50,879 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 2,22,61,699.

An official release said 9,10,29,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,69,257 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,274, new cases 16, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,606, active cases 139, number of tests so far 2,22,61,699.

