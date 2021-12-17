MP Records 21 COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

The COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,454 on Friday with addition of 21 new infections, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 as no new fatality was recorded.

The recovery count rose to 7,82,749 after 16 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.

There are 176 active cases in the state.

With 61,608 samples being examined on Friday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 2,28,57,643.

An official release said 9,74,63,868 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 2,90,106 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,93,454, new cases 21, death toll 10,529 (no change), recovered 7,82,749, active cases 176, number of tests conducted so far 2,28,57,643.

