MP records 77 COVID-19 cases, no death

Bhopal, Dec 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,965 on Friday with the detection of 77 new infections, a health department official said.

With no new fatality being reported, the official death toll remained unchanged at 10,533.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,025 after 19 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 407 active cases.

With 61,361 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,36,88,801.

A government release said a total of 10,23,86,621 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 91,727 on Friday.

