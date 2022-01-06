MP Reports 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 2,475

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,96,396 on Thursday with detection of 1,033 new cases, nearly a two-fold rise from a day ago, while the death toll remained static at 10,535, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,386 after 102 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,475, he said.

No death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the official said.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 594 new cases of coronavirus and one death.

With 70,353 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,40,74,317, the official added.

A government release said 10,50,50,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,14,161 on Thursday.

