MP Reports 12 New Coronavirus Cases; Active Infection Count At 122

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,531 on Thursday with the addition of 12 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,522 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported.

The overall recovery count in the state stands at 7,81,887 and the number of active cases is 122.

As 63,833 samples were examined during the day, Madhya Pradesh's cumulative test count went up to 1,85,54,645, he said.

A total of 6,35,07,944 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population in the state so far, including 4,93,038 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,531, new cases 12, death toll 10,522 (no change), recoveries 7,81,887, active cases 122, number of tests so far 1,85,54,645.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)