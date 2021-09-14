MP reports 12 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 131

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,353 on Monday with the addition of 12 fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,705, leaving the state with 131 active cases, he said.

With 61,703 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,74,51,758, the official added.

An official release said 5,19,49, 214 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,04,204 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,353, new cases 12, death toll 10,517 (no change), recovered 7,81,705, active cases 131, total tests 1,74,51,758. PTI LAL RSY RSY

