MP Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 111

The coronavirus positive tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,669 on Thursday with the addition of 12 fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

With this, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,035, leaving the state with 111 active cases.

As 61,223 swab samples were examined during the day, the number of tests conducted across the state went up to 1,93,57,779.

An official release said that 6,59,28,689 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,13,165 on Thursday.

