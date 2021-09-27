MP Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Over 10 Lakh Inoculated In A Day

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,504 on Monday with the addition of eight new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,518, he added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,868, leaving the state with 118 active cases.

With 62,741 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,83,67,681, the official added.

Meanwhile, an official release said 6,21,66,885 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 10,70,800 on Monday.

