MP: RSS chief asks Sangh volunteers to expand work in Malwa prant

Ujjain, Feb 21 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday reviewed the work of the Sangh's Malwa prant or region here on Monday and asked swayamsewaks to focus on improving the environment and promoting social harmony, a functionary said.

Bhagwat reached Ujjain to attend the meeting on February 19.

On Monday early morning, the RSS chief offered prayers at the famous Mahakal temple here.

During his interaction with RSS workers, the Sarsanghchalak remained focused on bringing about improvement in the environment, promoting social harmony and equality, and promoting family system and values, the functionary said.

He asked RSS functionaries to double the work in the Malwa prant by 2025 when Sangh will enter its centenary year, Sangh insiders said.

Bhagwat told RSS functionaries to increase the social work of Sangh which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, they added.

RSS' Malwa prant comprising 28 districts is considered as its stronghold. The Malwa prant is among few regions where RSS' “Jagran Patrika” reaches every village, another functionary said.

RSS Madhya Kshetra includes four prants- Malwa, Mahakoshal, Madhya Bharat and Chhattisgarh.

During the MP Assembly polls held in 2018, the ruling BJP's showing was not that good in the region, political observers said.

During Bhagwat's visit to the Mahakal temple, some devotees complained that they were inconvenienced.

A devotee from Mumbai said that she had to spend hours in a queue due to the RSS chief's security protocol.

Bhagwat is staying on the premises of the ISKCON temple in Ujjain where the meeting of RSS functionaries is being held.

He will leave on Tuesday evening. PTI LAL NSK NSK

