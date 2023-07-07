MP: Sarpanch Thrashes Man With Slippers In Rewa, Video Viral After 2 Years

A video of a person being beaten with slippers in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa is making rounds on the internet. After the video went viral, it was revealed that the footage is two years old and the incident occurred at Dihiya Narsinghpur under the Govindgarh police station limits of ​​Rewa district.

The person, who can be seen beating another man with slippers, is currently the sarpanch of the village. After the video surfaced, the police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case against the accused.

The victim, Santosh Singh vandalised a building which was under the supervision of the accused Dinesh Kumar Yadav. Angered by the incident of sabotage, Dinesh Yadav thrashed Santosh with slippers. A case was registered against Santosh at the local police station, however, no case was registered against Dinesh Kumar Yadav for thrashing Santosh.

Speaking to Republic, Additional SP Anil Sonkar said, “The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media after two years, Police have registered a case against accused Dinesh Yadav under section 323, 294. Further, sections will be increased on the basis of whatever facts emerge from the investigation.”

(With inputs from Satya Vijay Singh Kushwaha)