MP: Satna Police Punishes Lockdown Violators By Making Them Write Down Lord Ram's Name

In a unique approach to punish lockdown violators, police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Satna are asking lockdown violators to pen down the name of Lord Ram in a book for roaming around unnecessarily. Visuals from the village show a man who was roaming on his bike being stopped the police and made to indulge in the 'devout' punishment. Madhya Pradesh has 1,04,444 active cases, 6,05,423 recovered cases and 6841 fatalities.

Lockdown violators made to write down Ram Ram

Earlier in the day, Republic TV found that private hospitals in Bhopal were charging exorbitant fees from COVID-19 patients covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, inspite of treatment being declared free. Republic visited 'People's General hospital' in Bhopal and found that a COVID-19 patient's kin - Shrikant Shukla was charged for medicines inspite of holding an Ayushman Bharat card. Madhya Pradesh govt has ordered private as well as govt hospitals to offer free COVID treatment to those holding an Ayushman Bharat card - Centre's flagship Healthcare scheme

When the patient's husband threatened to complain against billing him for COVID treatment, the hospital did not charge him. But they did bill the family for medicines worth Rs 81,000, defying govt orders of not charging Ayushman Bharat cardholders for medicines. The hospital claimed that medicines under the scheme were not available at the hospital, overcharging the beneficiary.

MP's free COVID treatment scheme

On May 9, the Madhya Pradesh government announced free treatment to COVID-19 patients at contracted private hospitals and govt hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Under the scheme, the state government will empanel private hospitals for COVID treatment, and tests such as the Remdesivir injections, medicines, CT Scan, oxygen, etc. will be made available free of cost. As per reports, the state govt empanelled 68 private hospitals of the state under the Central Scheme, up from 328 hospitals which were already covered by the scheme.

As per the state govt's directive, 2.42 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued which cover free COVID treatment in government-contracted hospitals. To avail free treatment in a private hospital, the district collectors in various areas have been empowered to temporarily empanel the private hospitals of their district under the scheme. Moreover, the state govt has announced that it will provide Rs. 5,000 as a diagnostic advance to every person who has been receiving treatment under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

