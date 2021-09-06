MP Sees 11 COVID-19 Cases; Over 5.33 Lakh Vaccinated

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,270 on Monday with the addition of 11 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, said an official.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,629, leaving the state with 125 active cases, he added.

With 67,196 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,69,88,155, he informed.

An official release said 4,91,52,683 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 5,33,919 on Monday.

