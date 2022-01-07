MP Sees 1,319 COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 3,632

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,97,715 on Friday with the detection of 1,319 cases, while one death took the toll to 10,536, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,547 after 161 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,632, he said.

With 68,128 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,41,46,928, the official added.

A government release said 10,52,24,844 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,49,875 on Friday.

