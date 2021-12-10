MP Sees 15 COVID-19 Cases; Over 4.55 Lakh Vaccinated On Friday

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,322 on Friday after 15 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529, an official said.

So far, 7,82,640 people have been discharged in the state, including 12 during the day, leaving it with an active tally of 153, he said.

With 63,860 samples examined on Friday, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,24,44,892, the official added.

An official release said 9,33,96,219 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,55,240 on Friday.

