MP Sees 16 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,487 on Saturday with the addition of 16 cases, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,518, the official added.

The recovery count in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,852, leaving the state with 118 active cases.

With 67,595 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,82,47,709 on Saturday, the official added.

A total of 6,07,88,981 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,96,367 doses on Saturday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,487, new cases 16, death toll 10,518 (no change), recovered 7,81,852, active cases 118, number of tests so far 1,82,47,709.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)