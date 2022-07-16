MP Sees 180 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,058

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,46,482 on Saturday after the detection of 180 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, went down to 2.4 per cent from 3 per cent a day earlier, he added.

The recovery count increased by 126 and stood at 10,34,678, which left the state with 1,058 active cases, the official said.

The number of coronavirus tests held in MP touched 2,96,11,776 after 7,488 samples were examined during the day.

A government release said 12,13,05,067 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,16, 376 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,482, new cases 180, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,678, active cases 1058, number of tests so far 2,96,11,776.

