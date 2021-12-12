MP Sees 21 New COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,358 on Sunday with the addition of 21 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, the official said.

A total of 71,075 people were vaccinated during the day in MP, he said.

After discharging 16 people, the number of recoveries in MP increased to 7,82,669, leaving the state with 160 active cases.

With 60,274 new tests, the number of samples examined in MP so far went up to 2,25,67,842, the official added.

A total of 9,43,12,078 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 71,075 on Sunday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,358, new cases 21, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,669, active cases 160, number of tests so far 2,25,67,842.

