MP Sees 30 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 2.60 Lakh Vaccine Jabs Given On Monday

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,726 with the detection of 30 new cases on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,532, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,931 after 19 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 263 active cases, he said.

With 54,426 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,34,42,773, the official added.

A government release said 10,15,76,167 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,60,816 on Monday.

