MP Sees 32 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Over 2.82 Lakh Vaccine Doses Given On Friday

The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,613 on Friday after 32 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 10,532, an official said.

So far, 7,82,873 people have been discharged post recovery, including 14 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 208, he said.

With 62,065 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in MP went up to 2,32,77,656, the official added.

A release said 10,10,06,862 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,82,774 on Friday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,613, new cases 32, death toll 10,532, recoveries 7,82,873, active cases 208, number of tests so far 2,32,77,656.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)