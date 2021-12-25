MP Sees 42 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 232

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,655 on Saturday after 42 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,532, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,891 after 18 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 232, he said.

With 60,650 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,33,36,930, the official added.

A government release said 10,12,42,329 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,89,384 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,655, new cases 42, death toll 10,532, recovered 7,82,891, active cases 232, number of tests so far 2,33,36,930.

