MP Sees 46 COVID-19 Cases, 79 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 289

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,638 on Sunday after the detection of 46 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.7%, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 79 to touch 10,42,579, leaving the state with 289 active cases, he informed.

With 6,541 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,24,459, he added.

A government release said 12,88,38,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 63 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,638, new cases 46, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,579, active cases 289 number of tests so far 2,99,24,459.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)