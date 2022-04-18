MP sees 5 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 44

Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,250 on Monday with the detection of five cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by two to touch 10,30,472, leaving the state with 44 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,570 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,97,087, he added.

A government release said 11,69,78,539 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 35,632 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,250, new cases 5, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,472, active cases 44, number of tests so far 2,89,97,087. PTI MAS BNM BNM