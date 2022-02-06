MP sees 5,171 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 8,373 recoveries

Bhopal, Feb 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,05,753 on Sunday after the detection of 5,171 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,662 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The positivity rate reduced to 6.7 percent on Sunday from 7 percent the previous day, he said.

The recovery count stood at 9,50,313 after 8,373 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 44,778, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,167 and 589 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 76,633 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,63,92,990, the official added.

A government release said 11,07,96,405 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 13,324 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,05,753, new cases 5,171, death toll 10,662, recoveries 9,50,313, active cases 44,778, number of tests so far 2,63,92,990. PTI ADU BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)